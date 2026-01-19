Sanya rises as magnet for Russian tourists

When the winter winds blow in Siberia, residents escape the frigid weather by traveling thousands of kilometers to tropical Hainan, an island province in southern China. There, they join domestic "snowbirds" — a term used to refer to people from cold northeastern provinces of China — to seek refuge on sun-drenched beaches.

In Hainan's Sanya, it is common to see blond, blue-eyed children chasing waves as their parents swim or sunbathe, as Kalinka, a Russian folk song, plays on resort loudspeakers.

The surge of visitors is the direct result of a mutual visa-free policy between China and Russia that took effect on Sept 15, 2025. Russian citizens holding ordinary passports can enter China visa-free and stay up to 30 days, until the policy expires in September this year.

Since the trial run started last year, China has become one of the most-searched tourist destinations for Russians, according to Aviasales, Russia's leading flight booking platform. Another Russian travel platform, Travelata, reported that Hainan accounted for 88 percent of its recent bookings for China.

While the first chartered flight between Russia's Krasnoyarsk and Hainan was launched in 1997, the connection has accelerated over the years. Today, Sanya Phoenix International Airport operates 17 pairs of flights each week to and from Russian cities, including Vladivostok, Novosibirsk and St. Petersburg.

In Sanya's bustling Dadonghai scenic area, street signs are written in three languages — Chinese, Russian and English. The crescent-shaped bay is known for its golden sands, crystal waters, palm trees and energetic atmosphere.

According to the Sanya Tourism Board, local hotels hosted around 170,000 Russian visitors in 2024, but last year, that figure surged to more than 400,000, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

For Zakirova Amina, who hails from Ufa, a city in western Russia, a December trip with her parents was her sixth visit to Sanya. Having lived in East China's Anhui province for nine years, she knows about and appreciates Sanya's winter warmth and abundant surprises.

The visa-free policy and the convenience of direct flights made the latest trip hassle-free for her parents, she said.

Amina credited Sanya's unique appeal to its reputation within her Russian social circle of having an inclusive atmosphere. "Many service staff members in Sanya can speak a little bit of Russian, and they are also very friendly. We often joke that Sanya is like the second home for Russians," she said.

Amina and her parents may sometimes spend 10 days visiting scenic hills and mountains, such as Luhuitou and Fenghuangling, but they prioritize seaside relaxation over a packed itinerary. Dadonghai, with its concentration of hotels, fine sand and calm waters, is a particular favorite.

Russian entrepreneur Dmitry Garifulin runs a grocery store in the scenic area, selling imported staples such as cheese and sausage. "In recent years, there have been more flights from Russia to Hainan, and the number of tourists in Dadonghai has also increased," he said.

Amina has introduced her family to diverse Chinese cuisine, from Hainan food to dishes from northeastern and northwestern China.

Like many Russians, Amina has developed a keen interest in traditional Chinese medicine, which she describes as a "different approach to wellness". The demand for TCM is evident in Dadonghai, where acupuncture and massage bookings routinely fill up over a week in advance.

Some Russian visitors even noted that the combination of sun therapy and TCM treatments in Sanya beats the experiences they have had at Black Sea resorts.

Yuan Ailin, vice-director of a TCM hospital in the city, said the facility regularly receives patients from Russian-speaking countries. These visitors show particular interest in acupuncture and massage therapy, she said.

Last year, the hospital and its affiliated sanatariums received 10,693 international visits, 80 percent from Russian-speaking countries. Several of its physiotherapy departments now employ Russian translators.