Authorities urged to prepare as cold wave hits Central China

2026-01-18

China's national disaster prevention, reduction and relief commission on Sunday evening activated a Level IV emergency response — the lowest in its four-tier system — to address rising risks from low temperatures, snow and ice in Anhui, Henan, Hunan and Guizhou provinces.

A broad swath of central and eastern China is expected to see widespread rain and snow from Sunday through Wednesday as a strong cold wave moves south, bringing sharp temperature drops and complex precipitation patterns.

The National Meteorological Center issued yellow alerts Sunday evening for cold waves and freezing conditions, along with a blue alert for blizzards.

A working group previously dispatched to Henan will continue assisting local response efforts, while additional teams have been sent to Hunan and Guizhou to provide on-site guidance.

The commission urged local authorities to prioritize safety, transportation, power supplies and public services. Officials were also told to carry out timely snow and ice removal and make emergency repairs to prevent casualties and major property losses.

