Iran's president warns strikes on Khamenei would lead to 'all-out war'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned on Sunday that any attack on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would be considered a declaration of "all-out war" against the Iranian nation, following a sharp exchange of rhetoric with US President Donald Trump.

Pezeshkian's comments, posted on social media platform X, come amid heightened tensions after Trump told Politico on Saturday that it was "time to look for new leadership in Iran."

"Any attack on our great leader will be tantamount to an all-out war against the Iranian nation," Pezeshkian wrote.

The Iranian president also blamed Washington for the country's economic struggles, citing "longstanding hostility" and "inhumane sanctions" imposed by the United States and its allies as the primary drivers of hardship for the Iranian people.

The diplomatic spat intensified earlier on Saturday when Khamenei labeled Trump a "criminal," holding him responsible for casualties and damages sustained during recent periods of domestic unrest in Iran.

Relations between Tehran and Washington have remained fraught since Trump's return to the White House, characterized by a continuation of the "maximum pressure" policy and frequent verbal confrontations between the two leaderships.