LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Iran's president warns strikes on Khamenei would lead to 'all-out war'

2026-01-19 08:41:22Xinhua Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download
 

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned on Sunday that any attack on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would be considered a declaration of "all-out war" against the Iranian nation, following a sharp exchange of rhetoric with US President Donald Trump.

Pezeshkian's comments, posted on social media platform X, come amid heightened tensions after Trump told Politico on Saturday that it was "time to look for new leadership in Iran."

"Any attack on our great leader will be tantamount to an all-out war against the Iranian nation," Pezeshkian wrote.

The Iranian president also blamed Washington for the country's economic struggles, citing "longstanding hostility" and "inhumane sanctions" imposed by the United States and its allies as the primary drivers of hardship for the Iranian people.

The diplomatic spat intensified earlier on Saturday when Khamenei labeled Trump a "criminal," holding him responsible for casualties and damages sustained during recent periods of domestic unrest in Iran.

Relations between Tehran and Washington have remained fraught since Trump's return to the White House, characterized by a continuation of the "maximum pressure" policy and frequent verbal confrontations between the two leaderships.

 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]