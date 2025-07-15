LINE

China's foreign trade reaches record high in H1 2025 amid global headwinds

China's foreign trade grew by 2.9 percent year-on-year to 21.79 trillion yuan ($3.04 trillion) in the first half of 2025, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Monday.

Exports rose by 7.2 percent year-on-year to 13 trillion yuan between January and June, while imports declined by 2.7 percent over the same period, totaling 8.79 trillion yuan.

Speaking at a news conference in Beijing, Wang Lingjun, vice-minister of the GAC, said that China's total imports and exports exceeded 20 trillion yuan in the first half of the year, setting a record high for this period.

Exports of mechanical and electrical products reached 7.8 trillion yuan during the January-June period, an increase of 9.5 percent year-on-year. These products accounted for 60 percent of total exports, up 1.2 percentage points from the same period last year.

Despite global uncertainties and rising protectionism, Wang said that China's broad and balanced network of trading partners, innovative product offerings, and resilient trade entities provide the country with the confidence and capacity to navigate global trade challenges.

