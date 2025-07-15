Nvidia to resume H20 chip sales in China, unveils new compliant GPU

US semiconductor giant Nvidia announced Tuesday that it will resume sales of its H20 chips to China and has unveiled a new, fully compliant graphics processing unit (GPU) designed for the Chinese market.

The news follows a series of visits this month by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang to both Washington and Beijing, where he highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence for businesses and society worldwide.

In Beijing, Huang met with government and industry officials to discuss how AI can boost productivity and expand opportunities. He is also scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the China International Supply Chain Expo on Wednesday.

Huang said Nvidia is in the process of filing applications to resume sales of the H20 GPU in China. The US government has assured the company that licenses will be granted, and Nvidia hopes to begin deliveries soon.

Huang also announced the new NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU, describing it as "ideal for digital twin AI applications in smart factories and logistics."