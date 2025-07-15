LINE

Third China International Supply Chain Expo to kick off in Beijing

2025-07-15
Themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the Third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) will take place in Beijing from July 16 to 20.

The expo covers six key industrial chains, namely Advanced Manufacturing Chain, Clean Energy Chain, Smart Vehicle Chain, Digital Technology Chain, Healthy Life Chain, Green Agriculture Chain, and one exhibition area, Supply Chain Service Area.

A total of 651 enterprises and institutions from 75 countries, regions and international organizations will participate, of which overseas exhibitors accounted for 35 percent. Together with the over 500 upstream and downstream partners accompanying those exhibitors, the total number of participating companies is expected to reach 1,200.

