State Grid helps get Zhejiang robot vacuum project up and running

Construction began on the first phase of the Dreame Robot Yangtze River Delta Industrial Base project in Shaoxing New Area, Zhejiang province, on Thursday.

The project, which has received investment of more than 10-billion-yuan ($1.4 billion), is one of the key projects for the industrial transformation and upgrade of the Shaoxing Binhai New Area. Once completed, it will have an annual production capacity of 1 million robotic vacuum cleaners.

To ensure the project goes smoothly, State Grid upgraded its service model. Upon obtaining project information from the government platform, staff members talked with Dreame's managers about their needs. When they learned that the project required the leasing of factory buildings in Binhai New Area for the startup pilot project but that the park's power supply capacity was insufficient, the power supply company responded promptly. They liaised with Dreame, calculated the power demand and, the next day, tailored a solution that met production needs while controlling costs. By guiding the park to adjust its internal lines and temporarily transferring some loads to nearby equipment, they helped the project start production 10 days ahead of schedule.

During the permanent facility preparation phase of the project, State Grid customer managers combined the company's equipment capacity and production characteristics to design power allocation solutions and inspect the surrounding power facilities of the project. In the power supply plan design, they adopted an integrated approach of "temporary and permanent power supply", which has effectively reduced the company's subsequent repetitive investments. State Grid Shaoxing Power Supply Company also established a special team for major projects, assigning key customer managers to provide one-on-one services from solution design to power delivery and operation, which has significantly enhanced efficiency.

As an important area for industrial transformation and upgrade, the construction of new projects in the Shaoxing Binhai New Area is progressing rapidly, with a planned total investment exceeding 30 billion yuan.

State Grid has said it will continue to enhance services, closely align with the development needs of the new area, optimize the electricity environment, and provide solid power supply for the landing and construction of more key projects and the high-quality development of the regional economy.