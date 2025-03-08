Zhejiang governor prioritizes technological innovation, industrial growth

Zhejiang province in East China will bolster the development of new quality productive forces and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system with local characteristics, aiming to nurture new growth drivers through scientific and technological innovation, said Liu Jie, governor of Zhejiang province.

Liu made the remarks at the sidelines of the ongoing two sessions, saying the province is seizing the development opportunities from artificial intelligence to vigorously implement the "AI plus" initiative and boost the construction of infrastructure such as computing power, data and large models.

According to him, the province will speed up the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, and actively cultivate emerging industries, including biomedicine, high-end equipment, new energy vehicles and new materials, to promote the deeper integration of sci-tech and industrial innovation.

More efforts will be made to foster industries of the future, and accelerate the development of industries like embodied AI, quantum information, brain-inspired intelligence, synthetic biology, aerospace information and low-altitude economy, he added.

Chinese enterprises should strengthen technological innovation and make breakthroughs in original and frontier technologies, said Zhang Yabo, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress and vice-chairman of Sanhua Holding Group.

He called for efforts to nurture and attract young, creative high-tech talents, reinforce the prominent position of enterprises in leading technological innovation, as well as strengthen international exchanges and cooperation, to gain a competitive edge in future-oriented industries.

China's super-sized market with over 1.4 billion people, a large pool of high-quality talents, and a complete industrial chain system have created favorable conditions for the development of the private economy, said Xu Guanju, a deputy to the 14th NPC and chairman of chemicals manufacturer Transfar Group.

Xu said technological innovation will further stimulate the vitality of private enterprises, while private enterprises should actively embrace AI, and promote the in-depth integration of the cutting-edge technology with various industries.