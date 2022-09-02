China sees broader, better IT application in public health sector

China has made notable progress in the promotion of IT application in the public health sector, as evidenced by the rising number of health information platforms, digitalized anti-pandemic measures and healthcare services, according to a press conference on Friday.

All provincial-level regions, as well as 85 percent of municipalities and 69 percent of counties nationwide, have now established regional health information platforms, according to the conference held by the National Health Commission (NHC).

More than 7,000 public hospitals above the grade-two level have been connected to regional health information platforms, the conference said.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has given full play to IT application and made its digitalized anti-pandemic measures a highlight in the country's response, said Mao Qun'an, head of the planning department of the NHC.

With joint efforts by the NHC and relevant departments, China has established national data bases for nucleic-acid testing results and COVID-19 vaccinations, which enable members of the public to check their COVID-19 tests and inoculation statuses via digital means.

China has continuously strengthened its construction of a national health information services system, promoted the application of big data, and promoted the development of internet-powered health care services, the conference said.