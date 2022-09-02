China-ASEAN technological cooperation forum to take place in south China

The 10th Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation will be held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from Sept. 15 to 19, according to local authorities.

With a focus on digital technology and the health industry, this year's forum will be held online and offline on the sidelines of the 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled in Nanning from Sept. 16 to 19, according to the regional science and technology department.

The forum will hold a series of activities, such as a panel of young scientists and a promotional event on digital technology.

Inaugurated in 2013, the Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation has grown into an important platform for showcasing achievements in innovation and promoting innovation cooperation and technology transfer between China and ASEAN countries.