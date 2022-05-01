LINE

Newly developed COVID vaccine approved for clinical trials in China

Shanghai-based high-tech biotechnology company, Stemirna Therapeutics, has domestically developed a COVID-19 vaccine based on mRNA technology and has been recently approved for clinical trials.

Stemirna Therapeutics has gained approval from the National Medical Products Administration to launch clinical trials for its experimental COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, according to its press release on Saturday morning.

The company said that this new vaccine is capable of targeting the D614G mutation contained in multiple variants of the novel coronavirus, including the currently dominant Omicron strain.

The company has set up factories in Shanghai's Pudong New Area and Fengxian district to guarantee the mass production of the vaccine. The yearly output of the vaccine in the two factories is expected to hit 400 million doses.

As a key scientific innovation company in the city, Stemirna Therapeutics has pioneered in the research and development of mRNA medicine and the clinical trial of mRNA cancer individualized vaccines.

