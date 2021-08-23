Fifth China-Arab States Expo opens to public

The fifth China-Arab States Expo opens to the public on Saturday. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The fifth China-Arab States Expo opened to the public on Saturday in Yinchuan City, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

At the four-day event, held both online and offline, customers can buy goods from all over the world at a cross-border e-commerce exhibition area.

A total of 532 representatives from 239 companies from 15 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities are participating in the offline exhibition, which covers an area of about 12,000 square meters.

Six categories of products from over ten countries and regions are displayed at the exhibition area. Roughly 1,459 kinds of goods including foods, beverages, makeup, maternal and child supplies were exhibited.

Another 132 cross-border e-commerce enterprises have been added after the establishment of the China(Yinchuan) cross-border e-commerce comprehensive experimental zone, bringing the total to 183, up by 258 percent. The accumulated trading volume has reached 320 million yuan (about $49.30 million).

Meanwhile, an initial cross-border e-commerce industry cluster has been formed in Yinchuan with the advantages of China-Europe freight trains and international air transport. The city has launched 228 international "Belt and Road” trucks, bringing the trade volume to 265 million yuan (about $40.8 million).

"We will expand the practitioner scale to more than 3,000, so as to provide intellectual support for the industry," said Duan Jianhong, an official from the local bureau of commerce in Yinchuan.