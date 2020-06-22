Egypt values China's efforts to promote int'l anti-COVID-19 cooperation: FM

Egypt highly appreciates China's efforts to promote international cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Sunday evening.

Shoukry's remarks came during his meeting in Cairo with Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang, during which the two discussed distinguished relations and mutual cooperation between the two countries, the Chinese embassy in Cairo said in a statement.

"China's successful experience in fighting the pandemic is worth learning by all countries," said the Egyptian foreign minister. "Egypt is willing to work with China to deepen Africa-China relations and cooperation."

Egypt and China enjoy distinguished bilateral relations that have been elevated to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

The North African country is a key participating state in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for multinational development via win-win partnerships among BRI states.

Under the BRI, China State Construction Engineering Corporation is currently building a massive 20-tower business district in the Egypt's new administrative capital city, some 50 km east of Cairo.

Shoukry highlighted the importance of the BRI for Egypt, expressing his country's willingness to continue "actively participating" in the initiative.

For his part, Liao emphasized China's keenness on continuously deepening cooperation with Egypt in various fields and promoting their joint partnership under the BRI.

The Chinese ambassador also highlighted the necessity of Chinese-African cooperation in fighting COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that "China is willing to continue working with African countries to build a Chinese-African community of shared future."

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later returned favor by sending three batches of medical aid to the North African country, the latest of which was in mid-May.

Since mid-April, Chinese doctors and medical experts have held three video conferences with Egyptian counterparts to share their experience in the prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus.