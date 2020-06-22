California records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases has totaled 173,324 in the U.S. state of California as it recorded its highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections on Sunday.

According to the data from the California Department of Public Health, 4,515 new virus diagnoses were identified statewide in the previous 24 hours, beating the previous record of 4,317 new cases reported Friday.

Moreover, the data showed that in the last five days more than 20,200 new diagnoses were confirmed in the Golden State, while testing seemed to have remained fairly steady over the same period.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a mandatory mask order for the entire state, asking everyone in the state to wear a face mask in public spaces.

At least five sheriff's departments in the state, however, said they will not enforce the order, in some cases citing the minor nature of the offense or a lack of resources.