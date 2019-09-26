China to release another 10,000 tons of pork from state reserves

The Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Thursday stated that another 10,000 tons of pork from its central reserves will be released to ensure meat supply for the upcoming National Day holiday.

Last Thursday, 10,000 tons of pork had been released by MOFCOM in a joint effort with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) for the upcoming National Day holiday.

Gao Feng, a MOFCOM spokesperson, said the meat market supply is generally guaranteed, and China will continuously do a good job to ensure meat supply.

Recently, Chinese companies are in the purchase of soybeans and pork from the U.S. in accordance with marketization principles and WTO rules, said the spokesperson, adding that China has a high demand for high-quality agricultural products, and China and the U.S. have a broad space for cooperation in agricultural products.

According to Gao, China is in close communication with the United States and preparing to make progress during upcoming trade talks.