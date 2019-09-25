LINE

China's Shenzhen ranks 4th in global urban economic competitiveness: UN report

2019-09-25

Chinese cities have become more competitive economically, with Shenzhen ranking fourth among 1,007 cities around the world that have a population of more than 500,000, according to a United Nations (UN) report released on Tuesday.

The Global Urban Competitiveness Report 2018-2019 was jointly released by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the United Nations Programme for Human Settlements, or UN-Habitat, during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly high-level meeting.

Economic competitiveness refers to a city's ability to create value and obtain economic rent, the report said.

The study showed while the United States has an obvious advantage in global urban economic competitiveness, China is catching up very quickly.

Four more Chinese cities make the top 20 list, namely Hong Kong, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing. New York-Newark, Singapore and London are the top three cities in terms of economic competitiveness.

The annual report, the third of its kind, also measures the sustainable competitiveness of global cities. New York-Newark, Tokyo and London are the top three cities. Hong Kong ranks sixth in the list, the only Chinese city that makes the top 20 list.

