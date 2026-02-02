Shanghai launches first Pudong new year cultural festival

The first Pudong Chinese New Year Cultural Festival was launched along the Lujiazui riverside in Shanghai on Saturday.

At its heart, the centuries-old art of datiehua, or striking iron flower, from Chongqing's Tongliang district made its Shanghai debut — molten iron cast skyward, scattering golden sparks that danced alongside the city's skyline, becoming the festival's most mesmerizing spectacle.

The event united over 150 distinctive brands across five themed zones, featuring more than 30 intangible cultural heritage exhibitions and stage performances, including the Yingge folk dance from Chaoshan region, Guangdong lion dance, shadow puppetry, and Kunqu Opera , offering an immersive heritage feast for locals and visitors alike.

Traditional New Year gifts from six provinces were showcased, including over 40 Shanghai time-honored brands such as Hengyuanxiang . Popular Bilibili content creators demonstrated creative cuisine and hosted hands-on craft workshops. Local boutique coffee brands also launched special New Year drinks that blend traditional flavors with contemporary trends.

In addition to the main venue activities, interactive experiences such as glutinous rice cake pounding and Chinese fu character writing were also available on site, allowing citizens and tourists to immerse themselves in the charm of traditional New Year customs.

The cultural festival will run until Feb 9.