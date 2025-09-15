China lauded for bolstering cultural links

International dignitaries and cultural experts hailed China's role in fostering dialogue and mutual learning among different civilizations at a forum in Chengdu, Sichuan province, calling for enhanced artistic discourse and intellectual exchange to lay the humanistic foundation for building a community with a shared future for humanity.

They made the remarks on Saturday at the 2025 Golden Panda International Cultural Forum, a key event held as part of the biennial Golden Panda Awards, which recognize outstanding global contributions to the fields of film, TV drama, documentary and animation.

George Papandreou, former Greek prime minister, said that despite more scientific and technological breakthroughs today, the world still faces the question of how to address common challenges and achieve shared prosperity.

"In this day and age, the four global initiatives that China has proposed are so vital, particularly the Global Civilization Initiative and, most recently, the Global Governance Initiative," he said. "They call on people to draw upon the lessons of culture and history to face the urgent challenges of our age — war and peace, climate change, inequality, and even the ethical dilemmas posed by artificial intelligence."

Elaborating on Greek philosopher Socrates' "philosophy of dialogue" and Chinese philosopher Confucius' idea of "harmony without uniformity", Papandreou said the echoes of these ancient voices "remind us of the simple truth that dialogue, empathy and mutual respect are the foundations of peaceful cooperation".

Citing Chinese video game Black Myth: Wukong and blockbuster animation Ne Zha 2 as examples, Hannatu Musa Musawa, Nigerian minister of art, culture, tourism and the creative economy, said, "China's creative industries have become a beacon of global excellence, with groundbreaking successes that inspire the world."

Africa's image has long been defined by stereotypes of poverty and conflicts, and the Golden Panda forum provides an international platform that African nations need to make their voices heard beyond borders, she said.

Musawa added that Nigeria is willing to cooperate with China in creative and cultural industries, such as film, music, fashion and gastronomy, allowing the world to witness with a fresh perspective the rise of the African continent.

Swiss actor and director Vincent Perez said that despite different languages and customs, what unites people around the world is the quest for truth and beauty, the fight against injustice, and the faith in the power of hope and love.

"From film stock to VR (virtual reality) and AI, our tools evolve, but the heart of the art never changes — emotion and communication," he said.

Perez noted that Ne Zha 2 revealed the vitality of Chinese storytelling. "The film's visual artistry and emotional depth showcased how traditional stories can be re imagined with modern relevance and universal appeal," he added.

Chinese director Chen Kaige said that film and television projects should be used as a bridge to foster dialogue among civilizations, emphasizing that such exchanges are particularly crucial in this era of uncertainty.

In this age of information explosion, filmmaking should return to its essence, which is to focus on human destinies, explore the meaning of life, and question the value of existence, he added.

Also on Saturday, the Golden Panda Global Imaging Cooperation Program was launched at the forum. It includes a youth cinematic creation initiative, a copyright protection initiative, a global film and television collaboration initiative, and an audiovisual talent incubator.

The program's organizers said that it aims to join hands with global partners to create an atmosphere that respects historical traditions, embraces cultural diversity and encourages innovative expressions.