Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei sightseeing train launched

A passenger takes a picture at the Beijing Railway Station before boarding the Star Express, the first sightseeing tourist train in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region on Wednesday. [Photo by Yuan Yi/For China Daily]

A new sightseeing train linking Beijing and Hebei province has been launched, offering travelers a novel way to explore the region while boosting local tourism.

The Star Express departed Beijing Railway Station on Wednesday, carrying more than 200 passengers to Chengde, a former imperial summer retreat in Hebei province. It is the first dedicated scenic train service in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Described as a "mobile panoramic lounge", the seven-carriage train includes five sightseeing cars — one fully panoramic — a themed dining car and a multifunctional entertainment coach.

Passengers can enjoy traditional shadow puppetry performances, engage in sugar painting activities and sample Hebei cuisine on board.

"It's so dreamy and beautiful at first sight," said a passenger surnamed Zhao, who was photographing the train's sky-blue exterior adorned with cultural icons such as the Forbidden City, the Temple of Heaven, Peking Opera masks and paper-cutting from Yuxian county.

An elderly Beijing resident surnamed Huo, who was traveling with his grandson, called the experience "very different and impressive", adding, "Traveling on this train is a joy."

Huo said he was also impressed by the spacious seating, including private cabins and areas with massage chairs and charging ports to cater to diverse needs.

Beyond comfort, the train features innovative technology. Its panoramic and entertainment cars use special windows that block harmful UV rays and allow passengers to adjust the transparency for optimal viewing.

The train was jointly developed by China Railway Beijing Group, the Hebei Development and Reform Commission and China Tourism Group Asset Development Co. Officials see it as a tool for regional integration and tourism growth.

"We'll design more routes based on seasons and themes," Jia Lei, general manager of CTG Star Express (Beijing) Co, a subsidiary of CTG Asset, told China Tourism News on Wednesday.

According to Jia, passengers will have flexible options combining scenic spots, hotels, dining and activities such as study tours, hot springs, family trips and photography.

"The train can operate throughout the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and we aim to expand to more destinations," Jia said.

While initial routes run from Beijing to Chengde and Qinhuangdao, a Beijing-Zhangjiakou service is planned for winter, Jia added.

"Its operation represents a concrete practice to deepen the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, allowing more passengers to conveniently experience the charm of Hebei," Hao Mingwu, deputy director of the Hebei Development and Reform Commission's coordination office, told Great Wall New Media, a Hebei news outlet.

In recent years, Hebei has prioritized key tourist source markets such as Beijing, Tianjin and neighboring provinces. By leveraging its proximity advantage and enhancing its appeal, the province has implemented multiple measures to attract visitors.

During this year's Dragon Boat Festival holiday from May 31 to June 2, Hebei recorded a 9.3 percent year-on-year increase in tourist visits, with tourism revenue rising by 9.1 percent.

Visitors from Beijing and Tianjin accounted for 15.5 percent of the holiday total, a 20.2 percent increase year-on-year, according to Zhang Bo, a Hebei Daily columnist who was quoted in People's Daily on Thursday.

"With its coastlines, plateaus and cultural depth, Hebei is positioning itself as a weekend getaway for millions," Zhang said.