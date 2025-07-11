Pakistan, China to deepen media, culture cooperation

Pakistan and China are poised to deepen cooperation across media, culture and digital platforms under the framework of the Global Civilization Initiative, said Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan's federal minister for information and broadcasting, in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

Tarar, who is in Beijing for the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting, highlighted the pivotal role of the GCI, which was proposed by President Xi Jinping in March 2023, in facilitating mutual understanding globally.

"I think it's an important initiative, and it will not only bring Pakistan and China closer together, but also add to harmony and bring other countries closer together," he said.

The minister lauded the "visionary leadership" of the Chinese president in coming up with the initiative to promote mutual learning and exchanges between different peoples and enable harmonious coexistence among civilizations.

Tarar underscored that the GCI has gained traction globally because of its timely focus on cultural connectivity and mutual learning.

He noted that Pakistan, as home to some of the world's oldest civilizations, has much to contribute to the global conversation on heritage and development.

"We are people who are based on the banks and tributaries of the mighty Indus River. And where does this river originate from? It originates from China," he said. "These things bring us closer together.

"Our friendship is sweeter than honey, deeper than the deepest ocean, and higher than the highest mountains … and we actually mean it from the core of our hearts," Tarar added.

During the visit by Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in February, President Xi called on both nations to deepen exchanges across culture, education and media to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year.

To mark the 75th anniversary, the Pakistani minister said that both nations are looking to enable the mutual visits of more online influencers as part of broader steps to boost people-to-people exchanges.

Meanwhile, the coproduction of films and documentaries and the translation of films will be stepped up to enable better mutual understanding between the two peoples, he said.

On the regional front, Tarar reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the grouping's upcoming summit in Tianjin.

"There are great expectations for more regional development, more regional cooperation … so that the people of this region can live in peace and harmony," he said, confirming that Pakistan will send a high-level delegation to the summit.