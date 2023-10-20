Sony Pictures acquires rights to remake the Chinese drama ‘Hi, Mom’

Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired remake rights for the Chinese comedy drama Hi, Mom, according to Variety exclusive report on Thursday, which topped the trending chart and stirred a buzz on China's social media platform Sina Weibo.

Hi, Mom, the original film, was directed by Jia Ling, and stars Jia and Zhang Xiaofei. The drama tells the story of a young woman whose mother has been fatally injured in a car accident. Then, back in the early 1980s, she becomes best friend to the younger version of her mother. Released in early 2021, the film has grossed 5.41 billion yuan ($841 million), making it the third highest performing film of all time in China. The film was produced by Beijing Jingxi Culture.

Laura Kosann is adapting the screenplay with Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Becky Sanderman, and will be produced by Wenxin She and Jia is the executive producer, according to Variety.

“I am looking forward to this cooperation and I am so glad that my story with my mom can be shared with more people. I believe that while everyone’s story with their mom is unique, the love in these stories is universal and something we can all resonate with,” Jia said.

The hashtag related to the topic has racked up more than 340 million views as of Thursday on Weibo.

“A mother’s love resonates with all of humanity,” one user said.

“Brilliant! I am looking forward to watching the English-language version,” wrote one Weibo user, adding that, “Chinese culture successfully outputs to the world.”

Some netizens were not too sure, even doubtful, about the remake of the film.

“It's strange to have foreigners filming it. Can they capture the heart of the original? ”

“I don't think Kosann is a well-known screenwriter,” said one comment on Douyin.

Laura Kosann is in the early stages of developing the movie, according to the report by Variety.

The film, also named Hello, Li Huanying, Jia's late mother’s real name, was developed by Jia from a comedy sketch of the same name that she wrote in 2016. Jia co-starred as the young woman, and Zhang played the younger version of her mother.

The world's highest-grossing female director, Jia Ling, “she makes the world aware of her mother Li Huanying,” netizens said.