World Heritage Committee praises Great Wall protection in China

The World Heritage Committee of UNESCO on Friday adopted a decision that praised China's continued efforts in conserving the Great Wall.

The committee said it "takes note with satisfaction" of the measures taken by China to mitigate the threats on the UNESCO-listed world heritage, according to the decision adopted at the committee's 44th session, which is underway in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province.

The session was convened to review the state of conservation of sites inscribed on the UNESCO world heritage list, among other agenda items.

In the decision, the committee acknowledged China's protection efforts such as on-site conservation activities, capacity building for conservation professionals, a consolidation of the legal basis for the conservation of the Great Wall, public outreach activities, and the active use of new technologies for protection.

It also noted that China has continued to implement its master plan of conserving the Great Wall and launched a national Great Wall culture park.

The committee also expressed satisfaction with the protection of Comoe National Park and Tai National Park, both in Cote d'Ivoire.