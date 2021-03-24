Xinjiang repairs over 100 cultural relics up to thousands of years old

The Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Museum in northwest China has restored 108 cultural relics as part of five protection projects in the past three years, the museum said on Monday.

The restoration projects, supported by the National Cultural Heritage Administration, focused on collections of different museums in the region as well as newly unearthed artifacts and included textiles, metal wares and colored statues.

The restored objects span dynasties and eras from ancient China's Warring States period (475- 221 BC) to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Among them is a gold-plated bronze Buddha statue from the Qing Dynasty, with the head separated from the body. The statue has undergone a series of repairs, including rectifying the shape, fixing the head and coloring.

The Urumqi-based museum, also known as Xinjiang Museum, said that cultural relics repairers from across the region joined hands for the restoration work, and advanced technologies were used in the process.

Yang Hua, deputy director of the Cultural Relics Science and Technology Protection Center at the museum, said that they will introduce more innovative tools to better present and promote the cultural relics.

Creative programs such as digital interaction and mobile museum will be launched in different fields related to cultural relics including exhibition, research, education, cultural and creative industries, so that "the public can share the fruits of cultural relic restoration."