LINE

Text:AAAPrint
China

Yangtze protection efforts boost water quality, wildlife: mininster

2026-03-13 10:56:20Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China's environment minister said on Thursday that ecological protection efforts over the past decade have improved water quality in the Yangtze River basin and helped increase populations of endangered wildlife.

Speaking on the sidelines of China's 2026 political meeting, Minister of the Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu said the proportion of high-quality water bodies in the Yangtze basin had risen by 30 percentage points over the past 10 years.

Huang said the population of the critically endangered Yangtze finless porpoise had recovered to 1,426, while the number of Tibetan antelope on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau had topped 300,000.

The plateau has once again seen the spectacle of "tens of thousands of antelope running together," Huang said.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]