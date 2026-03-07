Comicomment: Peace through military force? A dead end

The United States and Israel last Saturday launched "major combat operations" against Iran, plunging the war-torn Middle East into a new round of violent conflicts. Although the White House released an image claiming it was building a path to "peace through strength," such rhetoric is little more than a familiar justification for power politics and hegemonic ambition.

A look back at the history of the Middle East shows a recurring pattern: every time force is used as a solution, it rarely ends a crisis but often opens the door to deeper turmoil. The Iraq War, the Libyan crisis, and the Syrian civil war all stand as stark reminders of the same reality—military power can destroy cities, but it cannot deliver peace.

History has repeatedly demonstrated that resorting to force breeds only more conflict and resentment. The logic of dominance cannot produce lasting peace, and hegemonic reliance on military might ultimately risks sinking into the very quagmire it creates.