China's Wang, Sun claim singles title at table tennis Asian Cup

2026-02-09

(ECNS) -- The ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2026 table tennis tournament concluded on Sunday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, with Chinese players Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha winning the men's and women's singles titles, respectively.

Wang beat Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto 4-2 in the men's singles final, successfully defending his Asian Cup title.

Wang said his opponent started strongly, while he gradually found his rhythm as the match progressed. Comparing this year with last year, he said he placed greater emphasis on testing and demonstrating adjustments in his training tactics through competition.

Wang Chuqin of China competes in the men's singles final at table tennis Asian Cup in Haikou, Hainan Province on Feb 8, 2026.（Photo courtesy of Asian Table Tennis Union）
On the same day, Sun clinched her first women's singles title at the Asian Cup table tennis tournament after edging Wang Manyu 4-3 in the final.

After the match, Sun said her performance was "much better than expected." She noted that she approached every match with a fighting mindset and added that the tournament helped her evaluate her recovery from recent injuries.

Sun Yingsha celebrates during the table tennis Asian Cup in Haikou, Hainan Province on Feb 8, 2026.（Photo courtesy of Asian Table Tennis Union）
(By Gong Weiwei)

 

 
 

