LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

China's Wang Chuqin retains singles title at table tennis Asian Cup

2026-02-09 08:46:56Xinhua Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

Top-ranked Wang Chuqin of China beat Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto 4-2 in the men's singles final to defend his title at the Asian Cup table tennis tournament here on Sunday.

Harimoto started strongly with aggressive returns to lead 2-1 after three games (11-9, 8-11, 11-7), before Wang bounced back to rally past with three consecutive wins 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 to lift the trophy at home.

"It was a thrilling match. Harimoto performed better than me at the start, but I was not much affected by the score itself when trailing. I tried to find my rhythm gradually and showed my strength," Wang said.

"The victory belongs to our whole team with joint efforts. Throughout the matches, I demonstrated the outcomes of my recent training. I have made certain progress and will continue to make improvement in skills and mindset," he added.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Shunsuke Togami cruised past Chinese Taipei's Chang Yu-An 4-1 to finish third in the men's singles. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]