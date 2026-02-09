Eileen Gu showcases Chinese-style ski suit after qualifying for Olympic final

(ECNS) -- Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu advanced to the women's slopestyle final at the Milan–Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on Saturday after recovering from an early mistake to finish second in the qualification round.

Gu, who is also a fashion model, took the opportunity after the competition to introduce her newly designed Chinese-style competition ski suit at the venue.

Chinese skier Eileen Gu competes during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy on February 7, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Speaking about the dragon pattern on the cuffs, Gu said she wanted to incorporate the dragon motif into her outfits for this Winter Olympics. She noted that the dragon not only represents Chinese cultural elements but also gives her a sense of energy.

Referring to the cloud patterns on the pant legs, Gu said they symbolize a feeling of flight.

Gu added that the ski suit features a blue-and-white color scheme inspired by traditional Chinese porcelain, accented with touches of gold. The logo bearing her name was jointly designed by Gu and a friend. In addition, the left sleeve of the suit is equipped with a thermometer and a compass.

(By Gong Weiwei)