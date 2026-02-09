Nauru President arrives in Guangzhou for ancestral visit and Chinese New Year

(ECNS) — Nauru's President David Adeang arrived in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, on Sunday, beginning a visit to reconnect with his ancestral roots and celebrate the "Little New Year", or Xiaonian in Chinese, with his relatives.

President of Nauru David Adeang arrives in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 8. (Photo from the Chinese Embassy in the Republic of Nauru.)

This marks Adeang's second visit to Guangdong within seven months, following his family root-tracing trip to the province in July 2025.

During the visit, Adeang will also travel to Jiangmen City, his ancestral hometown in Guangdong, to reunite with clan members and celebrate Xiaonian. He will also visit Guangzhou and Foshan, meet with provincial and municipal officials, and tour local enterprises to explore ways to further deepen practical cooperation between Guangdong and Nauru.

Most ethnic Chinese in Nauru originate from Guangdong Province. According to verification by relevant authorities, Adeang's maternal great-grandfather hailed from Zhongxinli, Zhonggu Village, Kaiping City, Jiangmen. His ancestors migrated to Southeast Asia more than a century ago in search of a livelihood and later settled in Nauru.

(By Evelyn)