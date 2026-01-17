10 big things about China you should not miss (Jan. 11- Jan. 17)

1. Greenland, Denmark refute Trump's claims of Chinese influence on island

There are no Chinese warships operating in Greenland and no significant Chinese investments in the region, Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in Washington on Wednesday, as he countered U.S. threats to seize the Arctic island.

"It was a great opportunity also for Vivian and I to go up against the narrative, because it is not a true narrative that we have, you know, Chinese warships all around the place," Rasmussen said.

"According to our intelligence, we haven't had a Chinese warship in Greenland for a decade or so," he said.

2. China provides 20 million yuan in humanitarian aid to Thailand

Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Zhang Jianwei holds a sign indicating the donation amount. (Photo/th.china-embassy.gov.cn)

China has provided 20 million yuan (about $2.87 million) in humanitarian aid to Thailand to support people affected by the Thailand-Cambodia border clashes.

This aid package includes 10 million yuan in cash and relief supplies worth another 10 million yuan.

Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Zhang Jianwei on Thursday passed on the aid to Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on behalf of the Chinese government.

3. MOC: China, Europe resolving EV case marks a significant step

An aerial photo shows automobiles ready for shipment and export at Longtan Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, on Oct 4, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

China and the European Union have resolved the electric vehicle case in accordance with World Trade Organization rules and on the basis of mutual respect, a move of significant positive importance, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the ministry announced that China and the EU had agreed to provide general guidance on price undertakings — commitments to maintain minimum prices — for Chinese exporters of battery electric vehicles to the bloc.

"China and the EU are willing to work together to safeguard a rules-based international trade order, provide a positive example for countries to resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, and inject greater certainty into global economic development," said He Yongqian, a spokeswoman for the ministry.

4. UN names Hangzhou leader in 'zero waste'

About 15,000 osmanthus trees were pruned into rounded shapes in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, in May 2025. (File photo/ China News Service)

The United Nations has selected Hangzhou as one of the world's top 20 "Zero Waste Cities", recognizing the provincial capital of Zhejiang for its marriage of rapid economic growth and high-tech environmental governance.

The UN defines "Zero Waste Cities" as urban areas taking comprehensive measures to achieve drastic waste reduction and maximize reuse, recycling and composting.

According to the Hangzhou Ecology and Environment Bureau, the city has successfully curbed waste generation, with daily waste per capita dropping from 1.06 kilograms to 0.99 kg between 2021 and 2024.

5. China's auto output, sales top 34 million units in 2025

A new energy vehicle manufacturing workshop in Chongqing. (File photo / China News Service)

China's automobile production and sales each exceeded 34 million units in 2025, setting new records and extending the country's position as the world's largest auto producer and market for a 17th consecutive year, industry data showed Wednesday.

Statistics released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers indicate that China's auto production and sales have remained above 30 million units for three straight years, underscoring the resilience and scale of the country's automotive sector.

6. Registered foreign trade entities in Hainan FTP exceed 100,000

The 2025 China International Travel Mart, which opened in Haikou, Hainan, on Dec. 19, 2025, attracts many foreigners. (Photo/China News Service)

The number of foreign trade entities registered in south China's Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) has surpassed 100,000, according to customs data released on Wednesday.

From December 18, 2025, to January 10, 4,709 new entities were registered, reflecting a rapid expansion.

The policy dividends and new business processes have led to a surge in consultation demand from many market entities.

7. China's foreign trade hits new high in 2025

Overseas buyers select products at the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong province, November 1, 2025. (Photo / China News Service)

China's total goods import and export value reached a historic high of 45.47 trillion yuan ($6.5 trillion) in 2025, growing 3.8 percent year-on-year, the General Administration of Customs announced on Wednesday.

Exports rose 6.1 percent year-on-year to 26.99 trillion yuan last year, while imports expanded 0.5 percent to 18.48 trillion yuan, data from the administration showed.

8. China's Zhurong rover finds evidence of water activity on Mars 750 million years ago

A selfie of China's first Mars rover Zhurong with the landing platform. (File photo/Xinhua)

Chinese scientists say data from the Zhurong Mars rover show signs of significant water-related activity on the planet's surface about 750 million years ago, far later than previously thought.

Researchers from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), together with collaborating institutions, analyzed high-frequency ground-penetrating radar data obtained by the rover. The study was recently published in the journal National Science Review.

9. China debuts its first deep-sea drilling and in-situ monitoring robot

China’s first robot capable of 3D drilling and monitoring within deep-sea strata in the South China Sea. (Photo / Screenshot from CCTV)

China has successfully tested its first robot capable of three-dimensional drilling and monitoring within deep-sea strata in the South China Sea, according to the China Geological Survey under the Ministry of Natural Resources on Wednesday.

Standing 2.5 meters tall and weighing 110 kilograms, the robot is equipped with a drilling system and multiple sensors, enabling real-time in-situ monitoring in a large scale, long duration and multi parameters. It recently completed a trial operation at a water depth of 1,264 meters in the South China Sea, with all performance indicators meeting design requirements.

10. China reaches knockout stage for first time in AFC U23 Asian Cup

Team China members pose for a group photo after drawing 0-0 with Thailand in the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup group match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 14, 2026. (Photo / China News Service)

China beat Australia 1-0 in its Group D match on Jan. 11, and drew with Thailand 0-0 in its last Group D match at the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup on Jan. 14 in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, advancing to the knockout stage for the first time.

The result was enough to see China finish second in Group D with five points. In the knockout stage, China will face Uzbekistan, the runners-up from Group C.