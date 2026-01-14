China's auto output, sales top 34 million units in 2025

(ECNS) — China's automobile production and sales each exceeded 34 million units in 2025, setting new records and extending the country's position as the world's largest auto producer and market for a 17th consecutive year, industry data showed Wednesday.

Statistics released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers indicate that China's auto production and sales have remained above 30 million units for three straight years, underscoring the resilience and scale of the country's automotive sector.

New growth drivers continued to gather pace in 2025. Output and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) both surpassed 16 million units, maintaining rapid growth, data showed.

NEVs accounted for more than 50% of domestic new vehicle sales, becoming the dominant force in China's auto market, according to the association.

(By Evelyn)