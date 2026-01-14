LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

China's auto output, sales top 34 million units in 2025

2026-01-14 16:04:16Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — China's automobile production and sales each exceeded 34 million units in 2025, setting new records and extending the country's position as the world's largest auto producer and market for a 17th consecutive year, industry data showed Wednesday.

Statistics released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers indicate that China's auto production and sales have remained above 30 million units for three straight years, underscoring the resilience and scale of the country's automotive sector.

New growth drivers continued to gather pace in 2025. Output and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) both surpassed 16 million units, maintaining rapid growth, data showed.

NEVs accounted for more than 50% of domestic new vehicle sales, becoming the dominant force in China's auto market, according to the association.

(By Evelyn)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]