Preliminary information shows section involved in fatal Thai rail accident built by local enterprise: Chinese FM

(ECNS) — Preliminary findings indicate that the section involved in a fatal accident at a high-speed railway project in Thailand was constructed by a Thai enterprise, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

At least 22 people were killed and 55 injured after a passenger train collided with a collapsed construction crane in northeastern Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday, local media reported.

The accident occurred at around 9:05 a.m. local time when the passenger train, traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, derailed and caught fire following the impact.

When asked at a regular press briefing about the incident, and reports that China was among the cooperation partners, spokesperson Mao Ning said China had taken note of the reports and extended condolences to the victims, as well as sympathy to those injured.

"The Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety of projects and personnel," Mao said.

Information shows that the section involved in the accident was under construction by a Thai enterprise, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation, she added.

(By Evelyn)