China reaffirms commitment to global climate governance at COP30 in Brazil

(ECNS) -- China actively participates in global climate governance and firmly supports Brazil in hosting the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a press conference on Wednesday.

The COP30 is being held in Belém, Brazil.

Guo highlighted that climate change bears on humanity's shared future. "From the Global South to the Global North, from developing countries to developed countries, we are all passengers aboard the same ship. Cooperation and joint effort are the only right choice."

Ten years on since the signing of the Paris Agreement, global climate governance is entering a crucial stage, he said.

China is a down-to-earth doer in climate response, he added. "We have made carbon peak and carbon neutrality a national strategy, established the most systematic and complete policy framework for carbon emissions reduction, and built the largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system in the world. China is among the countries with the fastest decline in energy intensity. Seventy percent of wind power equipment and 80 percent of photovoltaic components worldwide come from China, which enabled the cost reduction for global wind and photovoltaic power generation by over 60 and 80 percent respectively," he explained.

"At the United Nations Climate Summit, President Xi solemnly announced China's 2035 Nationally Determined Contributions, covering all economic sectors and all greenhouse gases. This is the first time that China put forward an absolute emissions reduction target, which is a testament to China's firm resolve and maximum effort," the spokesperson said.

China will work with all parties to abide by the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, achieve positive and balanced outcomes in the conference, and make new contributions to global climate governance, Guo concluded.

