China extradites key cross-border gambling kingpin from Thailand

(ECNS) — She Zhijiang, one of China's "Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" for cross-border gambling crimes, was extradited from Thailand to China on Wednesday, marking a major success in law enforcement and judicial cooperation between the two countries, the Ministry of Public Security said.

She, the ringleader of a criminal group based in Myawaddy, Myanmar, had been wanted for organizing large-scale online gambling and telecom fraud targeting Chinese citizens. Since 2013, he established the "Asia Pacific International Holdings Group" and later built the "Asia Pacific New City" complex in 2017, which served as a base for criminal activities.

Authorities said She's group ran more than 200 online gambling platforms, attracting over 330,000 participants and handling more than 2.7 billion yuan (about USD 370 million) in illegal transactions. The syndicate also worked with underground banks and illegal payment networks.

Chinese authorities dismantled the group's domestic recruitment and gambling networks across 17 provinces.

After She fled abroad, Interpol issued a Red Notice at China's request, and Thai police arrested him in Bangkok in August 2022. The Thai Appeals Court approved his extradition in November 2025 under a bilateral treaty.

An MPS spokesperson said the case highlights the firm resolve of China, Thailand, and Myanmar to combat transnational gambling and telecom fraud.

Chinese police said they will continue to strengthen international cooperation to protect citizens' lives and property.

