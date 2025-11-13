China opens first humanoid robot 7S shop in Wuhan

(ECNS) -- China's first humanoid robot 7S shop opened Tuesday in Wuhan, with robots available for more than 10 applications, including industrial manufacturing, cultural tours, health care and special operations.

Developed by Hubei Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, the 7S model expands the traditional 4S framework of sales, spare parts, service, and survey by adding three new elements: solution, show, and school.

Li Zhengxiang, chairman of the center, said the more affordable options are the smaller-sized humanoid robots, generally priced under 100,000 yuan (about $14059.26), with basic models costing over 70,000 yuan.

Wheeled dual-arm robots, similar in height to humans but without feet, are priced around 200,000 yuan. Robots equipped with both hands and feet, closely resembling real humans, are priced around 500,000 yuan, Li said.

"Prices are bound to become increasingly affordable as the industrialization of humanoid robots accelerates," he said.

Sourced entirely from Hubei's industrial chain, these robots are available for immediate purchase at the shop, where customers can also tailor features to their needs and explore financial support options, Li added.

