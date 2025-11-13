NEV sales exceed half of China's total new car sales in October

LINE

(ECNS) — New energy vehicles (NEVs) accounted for more than half of China's new car sales for the first time by October, according to data released Tuesday by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The data showed that NEV sales reached 1.715 million units in October, representing 51.6 percent of total new car sales. NEV production for the month stood at 1.772 million units, up 21.1 percent year on year, while sales rose 20 percent from a year earlier.

From January to October, NEV production and sales totaled 13.015 million and 12.943 million units respectively, representing year-on-year increases of 33.1 percent and 32.7 percent.

The CAAM noted that China's auto market has maintained a strong growth trend.

