Nvidia resumes selling H20 chips to China

(ECNS) -- Tech giant Nvidia has gained approval from the U.S. government to sell its advanced H20 GPU chips to China, its CEO Jensen Huang told Chinese media outlets on Tuesday.

"The U.S. government has assured Nvidia that licenses will be granted, and Nvidia hopes to start deliveries soon," the company released a blog post late Monday.

Huang revealed that Nvidia is to release a new AI chip designed specifically for China, called the RTX Pro GPU.

"The Chinese market is massive, dynamic, and highly innovative, and it's also home to many AI researchers. Therefore, it is indeed crucial for American companies to establish roots in the Chinese market," the CEO told Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Huang is scheduled to hold a media briefing in Beijing on Wednesday when he attends the third China International Supply Chain Expo.

The White House announced restrictions on sales of Nvidia's H20 chips and AMD's MI308 chips to China in April.

