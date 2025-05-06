'Ne Zha 2' shatters global box office records with $15.8 billion, eyes 'Titanic' spot 

(ECNS) -- Online box office platforms indicate that Chinese fantasy animation Ne Zha 2 has grossed over 15.8 billion yuan (approximately $2.19 billion) worldwide as of Monday. The animated epic now ranks as the fifth highest-grossing film ever and is on track to surpass James Cameron's Titanic.

A sequel to the 2019 animated phenomenon Ne Zha, the new film draws heavily on classic Chinese mythology. From its intricate visual design and character styling to the cultural symbolism embedded in its narrative, Ne Zha 2 celebrates traditional Chinese culture. The story intertwines Ne Zha's personal growth with themes of perseverance and national spirit, striking a deep emotional chord with audiences.

According to its producers, Ne Zha 2 screenings have been extended thrice and will continue through May 31.

(By Zhao Li)