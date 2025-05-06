Chinese researchers unveil fourth-generation quantum computing 'nerve center'

(ECNS) -- Origin Quantum has officially launched China's fourth-generation homegrown quantum computing control system, Benyuan Tianji 4.0, which supports more than 500 qubits, according to Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center (AQCERC).

Regarded as the "nerve center" of a quantum computer, the system plays a vital role in generating, acquiring, and precisely controlling signals for quantum chips. Benyuan Tianjin 4.0 represents a major leap forward in scalability, integration, stability, and automation.

Kong Weicheng, deputy director of AQCERC and head of the Benyuan Tianji 4.0 development team, said the system is built entirely on independently developed hardware and software. This enables more efficient control and precise readout of quantum chips, significantly reducing the research and delivery cycle of quantum computers.

Guo Guoping, director of research and chief scientist at Origin Quantum, said the launch of Benyuan Tianji 4.0 indicates China's quantum computing industry now has replicable and scalable engineering capabilities, laying a solid foundation for the mass production of quantum computers with hundreds of qubits.

