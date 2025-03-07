LINE

China's diplomacy provides much-needed stability to a turbulent world: FM

(ECNS) -- China has fostered a good external environment for high-quality development, brought much-needed stability to a changing and turbulent world, and made new and solid strides in building a community with a shared future for mankind, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi when meeting the press Friday morning on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

The year 2024 saw profound changes in the international landscape, he said.

"Under the stewardship of General Secretary Xi Jinping, China made important progress in its diplomacy," the foreign minister added.

