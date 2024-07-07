Rescuers race to close breach at China's second-largest freshwater lake

(ECNS) -- About 3,000 rescuers, 50 engineering machines, and 18 excavators have been mobilized to strengthen an embankment after a dike breach at the Dongting Lake, China's second-largest freshwater lake in Yueyang City, Hunan Province, on Friday.

The dike breach that occurred on Friday afternoon was initially about 10 meters wide but expanded to 220 meters afterwards. The affected area near Tuanbei Village covers approximately 50 square kilometers.

The Dongting Lake in Yueyang City, Hunan Province . (Photo / China News Service)

Since noon on Saturday, the breach has resulted in more water inflow, which has posed a risk to the embankment.

Experts warned that the embankment is crucial and must be strengthened in strict accordance with technical standards.

As of 2:40 p.m. Saturday, the water flow has slowed down.

More than 5,700 residents in the affected area had been safely relocated. There were no immediate reports of trapped individuals or casualties.

Since June 16, Hunan has seen its heaviest rainfall of the year, breaking historical records in some regions.