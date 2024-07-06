Insights丨Bangladeshi politician: Chinese nation getting stronger under CPC’s leadership

By Wei Chenxi

(ECNS) —Nader Chowdhury, joint general secretary of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, a socialist political party in Bangladesh, said the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been taking up a leading role in facilitating the Chinese nation to its rejuvenation, during a recent interview with China News Network.

Political parties could learn from the CPC

This year marks the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the CPC. Chowdhury mentioned that China is in a leading position in the world economically, socially, culturally, and politically.

"I saw how the socialist system with Chinese characteristics works, and China's modernization process is developing so fast," Chowdhury shared the experience of his recent visit to China.

In Chowdhury's view, China has a well-developed transportation system, an advanced energy system, and a comprehensive healthcare system, where the people live a decent life.

"This visit to China provides us with an opportunity to learn from the CPC," said Chowdhury, adding "We heard stories about party discipline shared by young members from the CPC, and we should continue to strengthen the exchange of practical experience and mutual learning with other friendly political parties."

Chowdhury hopes that the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal strengthens exchanges with the CPC and learns from it concerning party building and modernization paths. He further pointed out that political parties should cooperate to cultivate a new vision of world politics and share the future.

More friendship, more benefits

Chowdhury also noted that 2024 marks the 49th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and China. He said the two countries have a long history of cooperation, and China has made great contributions to Bangladesh's infrastructure construction.

In Cox's Bazar, a city in southeastern Bangladesh, towering windmills line along the coastline, with their blades gently turning. The Cox's Bazar Wind Farm, the country’s first centralized wind power project, was invested and built by Chinese enterprises. This project has delivered more than 25 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity to the local area since it started operating in October 2023.

"Bangladesh and China are traditionally friendly neighbors to each other, and there are similarities both in daily life and in the cultural field, which has laid a good foundation for exchanges between the two peoples," said the Bangladeshi politician.

Chowdhury observed that many Bangladeshi businessmen are doing business in China, while Chinese products are increasingly exported to Bangladesh, which the Bangladeshi people highly appreciate. He stressed that China is Bangladesh's largest trading partner and Bangladesh is China’s second-largest trading partner in South Asia.

In recent years, China-Bangladesh strategic cooperative partnership has been brought to a new level, demonstrating the advantages and potential of bilateral cooperation.

"As Bangladesh-China relations become closer, the people of Bangladesh will gain more benefits," said Chowdhury. He believes there will be "more friendship, more business, more benefits for both sides."