China-Europe freight train network opens new route

The freight train network between China and Europe has opened a new route, expanding the service, boosting economic and trade development along the line and serving the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, according to the operator China State Railway Group.

Trains traveling along the new route will depart from Xi'an in Northwest China, pass through Kazakhstan via Horgos in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, cross the Caspian Sea, and reach Baku, Azerbaijan, in about 12 days.

From Monday, the service will run every week on a regular basis.

The China-Europe freight rail service, which facilitates the movement of goods between China and European nations, has bolstered infrastructure connectivity, streamlined cargo transportation, and enriched trade and communication channels.