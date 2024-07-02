Third batch of Chinese TCM team aiding Cambodia arrives in Phnom Penh

(ECNS) -- The third batch of China’s Traditional Chinese Medicine team aiding Cambodia arrived in Phnom Penh early Tuesday morning, embarking on a one-year overseas medical mission.

In 2022, China dispatched the first Traditional Chinese Medicine anti-epidemic medical team to Cambodia, with members from Xiyuan Hospital of the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences and the Second Affiliated Hospital of Anhui University of Chinese Medicine.

On Sept. 16, 2023, in a joint communiqué issued by the governments of China and Cambodia in Beijing, it was stated that "China will continue to dispatch Chinese medical teams (TCM) to Cambodia on a long-term basis." Subsequently, with the approval of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Sichuan Province was assigned the task of dispatching the first locally organized TCM team for overseas assistance.

In the future, the third batch of China’s Traditional Chinese Medicine medical team aiding Cambodia will, while providing routine outpatient TCM services at the China-Cambodia Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh, continue to advance the construction of the China-Cambodia Traditional Chinese Medicine Center, train local medical staff, promoteTCM culture, and organize various forms of free clinics and mobile medical services.

The second batch will conclude their term on Wednesday. This team, consisting of eight frontline clinical experts from Guang'anmen Hospital of the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, arrived in Phnom Penh on July 4, 2023.