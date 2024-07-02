China Coast Guard monitors, controls illegal Philippine activity

LINE

The China Coast Guard said on Tuesday it monitored and controlled Philippine Coast Guard vessels that on Monday attempted to transfer personnel and supplies to a coast guard ship illegally stationed at Xianbin Reef in South China Sea.

Liu Dejun, spokesperson for the coast guard, said in a statement that on Monday, the Philippines dispatched three coast guard vessels to transfer personnel and supplies to its illegally stationed coast guard ship at Xianbin Reef. In response, the China Coast Guard monitored and controlled the situation throughout.

He emphasized that China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including Xianbin Reef, and the surrounding waters.

The retention of Philippine vessel at Xianbin Reef has infringed upon China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights, violated the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and undermined peace and stability in the region, Liu said.

The China Coast Guard will continue to conduct right protection law enforcement activities in the jurisdictional waters, resolutely safeguarding national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights, he added.

