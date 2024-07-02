Liaoning medical personnel head to Gambia

The 22nd group of Chinese medical personnel going to Gambia held a departure ceremony in Shenyang, Liaoning province, on Sunday. The team will head to Banjul, Gambia, to carry out a one-year medical assistance mission. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The 22nd group of Chinese medical personnel heading to Gambia — the seventh group from Liaoning province — held a departure ceremony in Shenyang, Liaoning province, on Sunday.

They will go to Banjul, the capital of the Republic of Gambia, to carry out a one-year medical assistance mission at the invitation of the Gambian government.

The Health Commission of Liaoning province coordinated various elements and completed the formation of the team in February. The entire team recently completed three-months of comprehensive pre-departure training.

The group of ten team members were jointly selected by nine units, including affiliated hospitals of China Medical University, Dalian Medical University and Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Liaoning Provincial People's Hospital, Dalian Women and Children's Medical Group, and the University of Science and Technology Liaoning.

Since 1966, Liaoning has dispatched a total of 99 groups of medical personnel — 2,375 people — to many countries.