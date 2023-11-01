LINE

Thailand announces new visa-free policy for visitors from India and China’s Taiwan region

(ECNS) -- Thailand has decided to implement a short-term visa-free policy for India and China’s Taiwan region to attract tourists and provide them with a more convenient travel experience, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced on Tuesday after the cabinet meeting.

This new policy will be valid for six months from November 10 to May 10, 2024, when travelers from India and Taiwan can stay in Thailand for up to 30 days, said Srettha.

India and China’s Taiwan region are important sources of tourists for Thailand’s tourism industry. The visa-free policy is not only to provide more convenience to tourists but also an important measure for the government to promote the recovery of the national tourism industry and boost economic development, he added.

