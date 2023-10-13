More friends aspire to study in China after decade of BRI: Russian student

(ECNS) -- This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. William, a Russian student at Beijing Language and Culture University, said that many of his friends now aspire to come to China for studies, as China has become increasingly open.

Having lived in China for 14 years, he said unprecedented changes have occurred in the country over the past decade, making it immensely prosperous.

“But it doesn't mean China sees itself as the master of the Earth. China underscores the idea of working hand in hand and moving forward together. The Earth belongs to everyone, and all countries must collaborate to solve problems and create a shared future,” he said.

William chose Chinese language as his major after high school, as he believes China has tremendous potential in future development. “ I find my life particularly convenient and comfortable here in China,” he said.

He mentioned that over the past 10 years, the relationship between China and Russia has been getting increasingly better.

“In March this year, President of Russia Putin published an article in the People's Daily, stating that the relationship between Russia and China has reached the highest level in history,” he added.

William is particularly interested in Chinese culture, and has a strong passion for the traditional Chinese martial art of Tai Chi.

“Tai Chi, which embodies the philosophy of traditional Chinese culture, teaches people to overcome the strong with the weak and adapt to changing circumstances.

William shows a piece of his writing (Photo:China News Service/Xie Longfei)

In addition, he also enjoys writing in seal script. William showed a piece of his writing that says "The deeper the water pond, the more it can accommodate fish playing within; the more lush the tree, the more it can attract a variety of birds". He explained that if a place is well-suited for a certain type of person or animal, they will naturally be drawn there.

“This is similar to a country. As it develops to a certain level, it naturally attracts many talents,” he said.