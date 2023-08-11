Taiwan groups issue statement opposing Lai's U.S. transit

Taiwan's pro-reunification political parties and groups issued a statement on Thursday strongly protesting the island's deputy head Lai Ching-te for his planned transit through the United States over the weekend.

Lai, the Democratic Progressive Party's 2024 leadership candidate, will reportedly stop in the U.S. on his way to and from Paraguay as part of a seven-day trip.

The parties and groups said in the statement that Lai, who claims to be a pragmatic advocate for "Taiwan independence", is attempting to seek the U.S.' support.

"The planned trip that violates the one-China principle damages the interests of the Taiwan people and tears apart the emotional bond and trust between people on both sides of the strait," they said.

The statement further accused Lai and the DPP of acting as pawns for U.S. politicians.

"This blind pursuit of personal interests and the neglect of people's livelihoods is seen as a betrayal of democracy and the welfare of the Taiwan people," they said.