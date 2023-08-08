Overseas teenagers' visit to Tsinghua University plants seeds of dreams

Overseas teenagers visit Tsinghua University in Beijing on Aug.8 (Photo: China News Service/Li Jun)

(ECNS) — "Self-improvement, virtue, independent spirit, free-thinking......."

Sixteen-year-old Chinese-Swiss Sofia Liu recited Tsinghua University's motto in the picturesque campus in five languages after visiting the prestigious Chinese university on Tuesday. Liu expressed her admiration for the university, saying that she hopes to have the opportunity to be an exchange student here in the future.

In recent days, young teenagers of Chinese descent from over 20 countries and regions have traveled from afar to gather in Beijing, embarking on a journey to explore Chinese civilization.

On the second day of their summer camp, they listened to an engaging lecture by Luo Deyin, a professor with the School of Architecture at Tsinghua University, and visited the beautiful campus.

Professor Luo carefully explained the history of Chinese architecture. As the students contemplated, they curiously raised their questions: "Professor, what abilities do we need to excel in architecture? When you look at a building, what aspects do you pay the most attention to?"

Professor Luo answered that studying architecture requires a good grasp of culture, science and engineering, and humanities and arts. “Although it takes much time, studying architecture allows one to develop a more comprehensive perspective,” he said.

He also encouraged and praised the students.

After the class, a young girl named Kang Zihe from Britain excitedly said that in her heart, Tsinghua University is the best university in China, just like the University of Cambridge in the UK, which is also her dream school.

"It has been four years since I came to China last time, and I've noticed many new changes,” Kang said. “The environment here has improved, and I think China has become more modernized and beautiful," she added.

"Visiting Tsinghua University was the most anticipated part of this trip for me. In the future, I want to come here to study fine arts," said Zoé Yu from France.

During this trip to Beijing, she found that she really enjoys life in China, and becomes more determined to study here in the future. She also made new friends from Colombia during this trip, which made her very happy.